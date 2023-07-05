Mount Horeb farm opens for blueberry season Wednesday

Summer in Wisconsin means fresh produce and outdoor adventures and at Smallfolk Farm, that begins today.
Blueberry season in Wisconsin begins Wednesday July 5 for Smallfolk Farm in Mt. Horeb. (GRAY)
Blueberry season in Wisconsin begins Wednesday July 5 for Smallfolk Farm in Mt. Horeb. (GRAY)(WHSV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) -As strawberry season comes to a close, blueberry season is being ushered in across parts of Wisconsin.

At Smallfolk Farm in Mount Horeb the U-Pick season opens Wednesday, July 5.

Farmer Dave Hollander joins The Morning Show Wednesday to discuss the impacts the drought has affected crop as well as what’s on tap this berry season for the community to enjoy.

Smallfolk Farm is located at 1818 State Rd 92 in Mt Horeb.

Blueberry U-Pick Hours: Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 10a.m. to 5p.m.

Be sure to call ahead or check the farms’ websites for updates on what’s growing.

Madison area blueberry farms:

