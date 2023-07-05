Pet of the Week: Meet Chuck!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So many pets out there are still in need of a home, just like Chuck, this week’s Pet of the Week!

Stephanie Pavletich-Kraemer from the Sauk County Humane Society sat down with NBC15′s Gabriella Rusk to introduce Chuck. He is a pug mix with a gentle nature and would likely get along with cats, dogs and children.

He is believed to be about 5 years old and recently visited a nursing home as part of the humane society’s Pet Therapy program; he did a wonderful job with the residents!

More information on Chuck and the adoption process can be found in the video attached to this story and on the Sauk County Humane Society’s website.

The Sauk Co. Humane Society also wanted to note its volunteer orientation is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 29.

