Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure drift away from us today as a cold front slides in from the northwest. Ahead of the front, we will start the day with some sunshine and very humid conditions. As the front passes through this afternoon, rain will become likely. Highs today will be reaching the middle to upper 80s this afternoon, though cooler temperatures are expected to the west.

By tomorrow, the cold front will be well to the east and high pressure will build in from the west. Temperatures and humidity levels will be much lower for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs are expected in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The weekend looks mainly dry with only a few isolated showers possible. Temperatures will rise a bit on Sunday and peak in the middle 80s. Warm temperatures will hang around into next week as well.

Today: Increasing clouds, warm and humid with rain likely. High: 85. Wind: Light SW 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Low: 63. Wind: N 10.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 78.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 80.

