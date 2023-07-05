Vehicle pulled from Rock River

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials removed a sunken vehicle from the Rock River on Wednesday.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office Dive Team went to the river Wednesday after receiving information from a resident Monday that they found the vehicle in the river, near Riverside Park in Janesville. The person told authorities they found its exact location and had images from a side-scan sonar, and the sheriff’s office confirmed the information.

The Dive Team found the vehicle in about 12 feet of water Wednesday. Divers connected tow straps to the vehicle and Davis Towing was able to pull the vehicle out of the water.

Sheriff Curtis Fell indicated that they do not know where the vehicle came from and they are investigating the situation further. The report did not say if anything was found inside the vehicle. There also was no estimate on how long the vehicle may have been submerged.

The Janesville Fire Department and Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources assisted in the investigation. The Rock River near the park was closed while the vehicle was recovered.

