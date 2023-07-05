Windsor woman accused of fentanyl possession, money laundering

(Arizona's Family)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Windsor woman is accused of money laundering and possessing fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Alicia M. Allen, 37, was charged with four counts of money laundering and one count of possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute in federal court.

According to the DOJ, Allen deposited proceeds from distributing controlled substances into her bank account four times between June 2022 and January 2023. Two of the deposits were $4,000, and the other two were $5,000 and $104,332.88, the DOJ reported.

Officials noted that Allen possessed and intended to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl in November 2022.

Allen’s arraignment is set for Thursday, July 6. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each money laundering charge if convicted. The minimum penalty for the fentanyl charge is 5 years, and the maximum is 40 years, the DOJ said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Fireworks generic
Find your area Fourth of July fireworks show
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County
Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin

Latest News

Chuck is currently up for adoption at the Sauk County Humane Society.
Pet of the Week: Meet Chuck!
The replacement is set for release on Nov. 15, 2021
Vehicle pulled from Rock River
Gov. Evers signs biennial budget 2023-25
Gov. Evers signs biennial budget with dozens of line-item vetoes
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Madison Fire Dept. reports several fires were related to Fourth of July fireworks