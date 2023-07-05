Windsor woman accused of fentanyl possession, money laundering

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Windsor woman is accused of money laundering and possessing fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Alicia M. Allen, 37, was charged with four counts of money laundering and one count of possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute in federal court.

According to the DOJ, Allen deposited proceeds from distributing controlled substances into her bank account four times between June 2022 and January 2023. Two of the deposits were $4,000, and the other two were $5,000 and $104,332.88, the DOJ reported.

Officials noted that Allen possessed and intended to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl in November 2022.

Allen’s arraignment is set for Thursday, July 6. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each money laundering charge if convicted. The minimum penalty for the fentanyl charge is 5 years, and the maximum is 40 years, the DOJ said.

