21-year-old Fitchburg man arrested after high-speed chase through Dane Co.

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A high-speed car chase that neared 90 mph ended with the arrest of a 21-year-old from Fitchburg and the recovery of a handgun, according to the City of Monona Police Department (MOPD).

Monona police say at 12:20 a.m. Thursday morning, a Monona officer noticed a vehicle traveling 90 mph along the WB Beltline. As the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect fled.

According to MOPD, the suspect exited and re-entered the multiple times at various times throughout the pursuit. Officers noticed the suspect slow as they exited the Rimrock Road exit, leading them to believe the occupants may have discarded something.

Monona officers coordinated with Madison and Fitchburg police and placed tire deflation devices along the path of the pursuit. The vehicle eventually slowed and the suspect pulled into a parking lot in the 2800 block of Fish Hatcher Road where he surrendered.

The driver, a 21-year-old Fitchburg man who is currently out on bail for a prior charge of Disorderly Conduct While Using a Dangerous Weapon, was arrested. Three passengers were arrested but released after questioning.

Monona police say officers returned to the exit ramp at Rimrock Road and found a handgun, magazine, and ammunition that appeared to have been driven over. The handgun was collected as potential evidence in the incident.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.