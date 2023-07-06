Construction resumes on US Hwy 18/151 impacting traffic until November

Major road construction work resumed on US 18/151 after an Independence Day holiday break.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Between Mt. Horeb, Verona and Madison traffic will be one-lane-only on US Highway 18/151 for most of the project’s duration.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is replacing the concrete and laying new asphalt over the pavement.

”We’re trying to give it a better underlying pavement structure to give it a little more strength,” WisDOT Project Manager Cody Kammerzelt said. “Because the pavement really needed to be rehabbed and was in dire need of fixing.”

Don Carlyle lives in Dane County between Madison and Verona and said he understands long construction projects can be a pain, but are ultimately worth it in the end.

”Eventually it is nice, so that’s what I put in my head,” Carlyle said. ”Nobody wants to be backed up. You want to get to your place with no issues.”

Kammerzelt said the project is ahead of schedule.

WisDOT puts out weekly updates including the map pictured below. The image shows three stages of the project. Kammerzelt said the red portion should be done by the week of July 17, 2023 and the green/yellow portion should be done by mid November, 2023.

The overall project will continue through 2024, but Kammerzelt said the later portion will not impact traffic as much because it will mostly consist of cleanup.

If people need to use this highway, he said they should prepare to drive slow.

”Be cautious, watch your surroundings, make sure you guys are paying attention, put your phones down and drive safe,” he said. ”Drive slowly through the work zones cause there are people that are standing right on the other side of those barrels.”

WisDOT will host a public meeting on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm at Verona City Hall to answer any questions the public might have.

