Dodge County train derailment cause unknown

Officials reported that it may take time to determine why a Canadian Pacific train derailed on the Fourth of July.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
REESEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Cleanup crews spent Wednesday working to rebuild train tracks in Dodge County after a train derailed in the rural part of Reeseville on the Fourth of July.

Canadian Pacific confirmed that clean-up crews are working in the area but did not give an update as to what caused the holiday derailment.

Wisconsin Railroad Commissioner Don Vruwink said it could be awhile before people find out what caused the train to go off of the rails.

“I asked them yesterday what might’ve cause it, and they can only speculate,” Vruwink said. “Because they have to do a thorough investigation and there are only so many people that can do it.”

He visited the site hours after the derailment and said he’s impressed with how efficiently CP’s crew is working to get the track back up to speed.

“Because if their trains aren’t running, they’re not making money,” he said. “So you know they’re going to do the most that they can to make sure these accidents don’t happen.”

Cleanup continues after train derails in Reeseville
Cleanup continues after train derails in Reeseville(Marcus Aarsvold)

Sarah Zarling is the founding member of Watertown’s chapter of the Citizens Acting for Rail Safety organization, and she is not convinced railroad companies are running as safely as possible.

“It’s extremely frustrating because we know that they don’t have the accountability that they need and they know that and they’re just continuing to try and move as much as they can,” she said.

Zarling advocates for local legislators to implement more regulation for railway companies.

“It’s time that we need to be doing things differently because how many close calls do we need to have?” she said.

“There’s little states can do because most of the regulation comes from the federal government,” Vruwink said.

Vruwink said he still doesn’t know what caused recent train derailments in De Soto and Devil’s Lake State Park.

