Four Wisconsin organizations awarded grants to improve behavioral health access, equity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four organizations in Wisconsin, including two in Dane County, were awarded grants to provide better access to behavioral health care and improve health equity.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services explained that each organization will receive $85,762 to help providers reduce any barriers communities face when needing behavioral health care. Equity and inclusion trainings will be offered to service providers.

DHS Secretary-designee Kirsten Johnson said the grants will help improve health outcomes.

“We need to meet people where they are with respect, dignity, and understanding of cultural differences to meaningfully address the gaps in services,” Johnson said. “We know when people have access to a system that respects the whole person and addresses an individual’s needs, beliefs, and preferences, they are empowered to create healthier outcomes for themselves and their communities.”

Dane County Department of Human Services will help staff better serve LGBTQ+ youth, as well as Black, Indigenous, and people of color. Employment Resources in Madison will use the funding to host five open forums for how to better serve African American, Native American, Hispanic/Latinx, Hmong, LGBTQ+, people for whom English is not a primary language, and the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing populations.

In Green Bay, N.E.W. Community Clinic will use the grant to create a training series for staff on how to support Black, Indigenous, and people of color, as well as those experiencing homelessness. Wisconsin Community Services in Milwaukee was also awarded the grant, and will use it to host four open forums on identifying and addressing barriers residents face when accessing support.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.