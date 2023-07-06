Grill blamed for fire that burned backyard, power pole

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A backyard smoker sparked a Fourth of July fire that burned the entire backyard of a Madison home, firefighters reported Thursday morning.

According to the Madison Fire Department, the blaze swept through a yard in the 2200 block of Catalpa Road and was beginning to work its way up an electrical pole when firefighters arrived shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The report stated firefighters doused the entire backyard, the wooden landscaping material, and the power pole to contain the flames. It indicated they stopped it from reaching the neighbor’s yard and garden.

Investigators attributed the fire to a smoker that was left unattended. They found the person minding the smoker walked away right before the fire kindled. While the flames spread through the yard, MFD noted that it fortunately did not reach the wooden deck situated less than 10 feet away.

The fire department advised people put concrete pavers under their smokers before firing them up or to move them to the driveway. Additionally, they should be at least 10 feet from the home or a deck.

