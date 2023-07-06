Madison By Bike: Destination Madison launches digital passport program for cyclists

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new spin on exploring the greater Madison area: “Madison By Bike.”

Destination Madison officially launched the program on Thursday to offer a new way for locals and visitors to make their way around the capitol city.

The new program is a free digital passport featuring four bike routes with suggested check-in stops from Madison’s east side to the west and to Fitchburg.

“Madison is a place you can get around without a car,” Destination Madison President and CEO Ellie Chin said. “You download it and you check in and then as you go along the route, you do different check points and as you do check points, you get points and the points system will allow you to do a couple of different things.”

Cyclists can earn prizes from the points such as stickers, water bottles, a free electric bike or to make a donation to Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison.

“Madison By Bike” is a spin off of a successful program launched last fall by Destination Madison called “Madison On Tap,” a trail to connect Madisonians to 35 local distilleries, wineries and breweries.

Chin said she hopes the program encourages visitors to also venture outside of Downtown Madison.

“When a visitor comes in, that’s what we want them to do. We know they’re going to go down State Street because they love it and it’s exciting and it links the capitol to the university, but we also want them to get out and enjoy other parts of our city and this trail will help them do that,” she said.

The program also aims to benefit local businesses.

“So if you’re riding your bike and you’re like ‘Oh, maybe I’ll get some lunch,’ it’s going to tell you where you can stop to do that. Or ‘Hey, maybe I want to do a little shopping,’” Chin said.

Destination Madison partnered with B Cycle so when you download the Madison By Bike app and check in, a discount is available for B Cycle riders.

