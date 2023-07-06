Madison Fire Dept. investigating cause of van fire

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters prevented a burning van from spreading flames to a home on Madison’s near east side.

Crews found the fully engulfed van around 2:40 p.m. Monday on the 300 block N. Marquette Street, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Firefighters pulled out a hose line from the front bumper of their fire engine, and sprayed the van and home. Firefighters also did a sweep of the home to make sure no one was inside.

After firefighters contained the blaze, they made sure flames hadn’t spread to the home or its attic. MFD described damage to the home’s siding as heavy, and a window broke because of the heat.

The person who owned the van was not hurt, the fire department noted.

The department is investigating the cause of the fire.

