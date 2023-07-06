Madison Police Dept. searching for suspect in killing of 20-year-old man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is now considering a person of interest in the homicide last month on Dayton Street a suspect in the killing.

MPD stated Julius Jones, 18, is wanted for the shooting that happened in the early hours of June 18 that left a 20-year-old man dead. Police warned Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.

The department stated in a Facebook post Monday that it was searching for Jones, at that time saying he was considered a person of interest in a weapons offense.

Madison police reported to the 600 block of E. Dayton Street at 3:38 a.m. Sunday to investigate shots fired, MPD said. At the scene, officers found signs of a shooting, including a dozen bullet casings. One 20-year-old man was brought to the hospital and later died, MPD said. The medical examiner later identified the victim as Nicholas Taylor-Washington.

Anyone who knows where Jones is was asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip on its website. MPD’s Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation.

