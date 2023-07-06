Marquette County Fair continues through Sunday

Shaggy and Scooby join The Morning Show Thursday from the Marquette County fairgrounds.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) -The Marquette County Fair is underway in Westfield with free admission to the grounds through Sunday.

The fair is filled with livestock shows, educational exhibits and presentations, live music and yes of course, fan-favorite fair food.

Emma Hamilton is the 2023 Fairest of the Fair at the Marquette County Fair. She will also be showing poultry in addition to carrying out her royal duties.

“It’s something everyone looks forward to every year, it’s only four days, and everyone has all year to get their projects together get ready for the carnivals, get the food together,” Hamilton said. “It’s really a big thing in our small community here.”

Savannah Kufahl is the president of Badger 4-H. This year she is showing swine as well as a cow and calf pair. Kufahl said she’s been showing swine for 6 years.

On Thursday, the Jr. and Open Rabbit Show takes place at 10:00am, followed by the Poultry Show at noon. The carnival runs from 5-11 p.m. and the Sheep, Goat and Swine Show begins at 5:30p.m.

Get Your ONLINE tickets here for bull riding, tractor pull, horsepulls or carnival wristbands. The four-day event is free however a small parking donation is requested to support local youth groups.

The Marquette County Fair fairest of the fair joins The Morning Show Thursday from the fairgrounds in Westfield!

