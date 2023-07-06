Mike Tauchman keys 3-run 9th in the Cubs’ 4-3 victory over the Brewers

Chicago Cubs' Mike Tauchman reacts after hitting a two-run scoring double during the ninth...
Chicago Cubs' Mike Tauchman reacts after hitting a two-run scoring double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Mike Tauchman doubled in two runs and scored in a three-run ninth inning off All-Star closer Devin Williams and the Chicago Cubs rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Cody Bellinger greeted Williams (4-2) in the ninth with a bloop singled to center. After Christopher Morel struck out, Jared Young singled on a dribbler to third. Both runners advanced on a ground out and Tauchman sliced an opposite-field double to left to tie it at 3.

Tauchman scored the go-ahead run when Nico Hoerner reached on a throwing error by third baseman Brian Anderson.

Michael Rucker (2-1) got the victory with two innings of scoreless relief. Adbert Alzolay threw a perfect ninth for his fifth save in six opportunities. It was the second blown save for Williams in 20 chances.

Milwaukee scored twice in the sixth inning to go in front 3-1. Willy Adames opened with his 13th homer, sending an 0-1 pitch from Justin Steele 390 feet to left-center. Jahmai Jones singled with one and stole second. Anderson, activated earlier in the day off the paternity list, delivered a two-out RBI single to center.

Chicago pieced together a run in the third. Tauchman was hit by a pitch to open and took second when first baseman Owen Miller mishandled a pickoff attempt. Tauchman advanced on Seiya Suzuki’s slow-roller infield single to third and scored on Ian Happ’s single to center. Adrian Houser then got Dansby Swanson on a double-play grounder to second.

Milwaukee answered in the bottom half when Andruw Monasterio singled, advanced on a ground out and came home on William Contreras’ single to center.

The Cubs loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, sandwiching walks to Tauchman and Ian Happ around Suzuki’s third single of the game. Houser finished his outing by enticing Swanson into a double-play grounder to third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: SS Dansby Swanson left in the seventh inning because of a left heel contusion.

Brewers: 1B Rowdy Tellez was placed on the 10-day injured list with right forearm inflammation.

BREWERS MOVES

INF/OF Brian Anderson was reinstated from the paternity list Wednesday. INF Mike Brosseau was designated for assignment and LHP Thomas Pannone was released. RHP Tyson Miller was recalled and RHP J.C. Mejía selected from Triple-A Nashville, an LHP Clayton Andrews and RHP JB Bukauskas were optioned to Nashville.

UP NEXT

RHP Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.67 ERA) starts for the Brewers in the series finale on Thursday, opposed by RHP Marcus Stroman (9-6, 2.69).

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Fireworks generic
Find your area Fourth of July fireworks show
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle driver dead, passenger critically injured after crash in Arlington

Latest News

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross argues with home plate umpire Erich Bacchus during the sixth...
Cubs manager David Ross rips umpire and criticizes decision to close roof in Milwaukee
Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Owen Miller at home to end during...
Left fielder Ian Happ saves Cubs with 2 late throws to plate in wild 7-6 win over Brewers in 11
Report: Bucks to sign Robin Lopez, Malik Beasley
Milwaukee Brewers' Jahmai Jones is douced after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs...
Jahmai Jones delivers 3-run double in 1st big league appearance since ‘21 in Brewers’ win over Cubs