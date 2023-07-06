Pleasant Weather for Today

Plenty of Sunshine

Very Little If Any Rain Through the Weekend

Warmer Next Week

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure and a cold front will drift away from us today as high pressure builds in from the west. This area of high pressure will bring sunshine and more pleasant conditions for today. Highs will be reaching the middle to upper 70s this afternoon with much lower humidity.

What’s Coming Up...

We will start off tomorrow with sunshine as high pressure will continue to dominate. By tomorrow afternoon, a few clouds will begin to move back into the region as an area of low pressure passes by to the south and a cold front approaches from the northwest. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees both Friday and Saturday.

More sunshine is expected for Sunday with temperatures will rising a bit. Highs will be reaching the middle 80s. Warm temperatures will hang around into next week as well.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 78. Wind: Light N 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 56. Wind: NW 5-10.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness. High: 80.

Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High: 80.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.