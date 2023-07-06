Sauk Co. officials identify motorcycle rider killed in crash

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRAIRIE DU SAC TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on the Fourth of July.

The sheriff’s office stated that Jeffrey Bruch, 54, died at the scene of the crash, which happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of US Highway 12 and County Highway Z in Prairie Du Sac Township.

Authorities determined a vehicle turned eastbound on County Highway Z into the path of two motorcycles going northbound on US 12. The three vehicles collided, resulting in the death of the Menominee Falls rider. The report noted Bruch previously lived in Baraboo.

The other motorcycle rider, a 59-year-old Mount Horeb resident, suffered serious injuries and was taken to UW Hospital.

The sheriff’s office indicated the driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old Milwaukee resident, and another occupant were taken to Sauk Prairie Hospital as a precaution.

Anyone who saw the crash who has not talked to law enforcement yet was asked to call the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-356-4895.

