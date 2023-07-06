Schabusiness back in court this morning as defense seeks to delay murder trial a third time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in his mother’s home will be back in court Thursday morning as her new defense attorney seeks to delay her trial for a third time.

Online court records show a motion hearing for Taylor Schabusiness is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. in Brown County court.

Taylor Schabusiness is set to go on trial in two-and-a-half weeks on charges including first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating the corpse of Shad Thyrion in February 2022.

In court documents filed Monday and obtained by Action 2 News, attorney Christopher Froelich says after a new evaluation of her insanity plea, a forensic psychologist believes Schabusiness is not competent to stand trial.

Froelich filed for a motion of continuance delaying the trial so the court can decide if there should be a hearing on the psychologist’s evaluation, whether another competency examination should be done, and also so the defense can receive jail records that were requested “weeks ago.”

“Defense counsel questions whether this defendant has the substantial mental capacity to understand the proceedings or to assist in her own defense at this time,” Froelich wrote. “The defendant requests that the Court order a new competency evaluation... Defense counsel asks the Court to cancel the jury trial set for July 24, 2023, and order up a new independent competency evaluation forthwith.”

Schabusiness was supposed to face trial last October, and then February, and now July. October’s trial was rescheduled after the defense faced delays getting its own competency evaluation for Schabusiness. February’s trial was rescheduled after Schabusiness physically attacked her attorney in court and he withdrew from the case.

Brown County prosecutors want the trial to move ahead, saying the State has spent “a significant amount of resources” on preparing for the trial this month and all of its witnesses are available.

In a letter to the judge, Deputy District Attorney Caleb Saunders says the psychologist’s report on Schabusiness’s competency is an aside from her opinion on using the insanity plea and “does not apply the relevant legal standard” to halt the proceedings. Saunders writes the State won’t ask for a hearing to examine the psychologist’s findings.

The prosecutor also says the remaining time until the trial should be sufficient for the defense to receive and review the jail records. “The State does not know what records Schabusiness seeks, what relevance those records would have [to the trial], why the records were not obtained sooner, or why these records would justify adjourning a week-long trial that was set four months ago.”

A final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Monday, July 17. The trial would start with jury selection on Friday, July 21, with opening statements and testimony on Monday, July 24. The trial is scheduled to last one week.

