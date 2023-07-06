Search continues in Sauk Co. for missing 13-year-old

Sauk County authorities say they're ready to resume searches if they get new information about James Yoblonski.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Efforts to find a missing 13-year-old boy in Sauk County continue as his disappearance nears the one month mark.

James Yoblonski was reported missing on June 12 after his father told the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office that he had taken the family’s vehicle, which was later found along the highway near the Baraboo Bluffs. His cell phone was also located along the highway.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said the family also informed deputies a handgun was missing from the home, adding it was not known if the boy has the gun.

Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Steven Schram said Thursday that detectives are combing through digital and forensic evidence, looking for any clues or patterns that may determine where Yoblonski is.

“We remain committed to pursuing all other alternative possibilities as they arise to determine their validity, and should new information come to light we have personnel ready to resume physical searches,” Schram said.

Yoblonski’s family organized a search for him last month and said they were grateful for the outpouring of community support. The sheriff’s office had previously explained that it was reducing the number of law enforcement searching for Yoblonski.

