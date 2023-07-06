Wausau bringing baaack its unique invasive species prevention program

The goats are back on Barker Stewart Island which elimnates the use of chemicals near the river
By Sloane Wick
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau has re-launched its Pioneering Invasive Species Program for the third year and has employed a herd of goats to combat the spread of invasive weeds on Barker-Steward Island.

By utilizing goats, the City of Wausau reduced the expenses associated with manual labor and heavy machinery that would otherwise be used for the issue. It also provides local goats an opportunity to indulge in their preferred snacks.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg expressed her support for the initiative stating, “Removing all of the buckthorn and invasive species is grueling work. So, if we have goats who are eager to eat it, we would love for them to eat it.”

The program also helps ensure the city does not have to spray chemicals near the island waters.

“I just think they should do this more around everywhere. Not just here, but all over the country. Because too many things are getting destroyed with chemicals and stuff,” said Deborah Karl, who’s lived in the Wausau area for 35 years.

Karl went past her normal walking path on the island just to see the goats on Thursday.

The goats were sourced from Liberation Farmers in Almond and they plan on expanding further than the Wausau area.

