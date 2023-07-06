Wis. department to offer trades exams in Spanish

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) will now offer trades exams in Spanish, the agency announced Thursday.

The agency currently offers two paper tests, proctored in-person, twice per month across the state. It will begin offering the new option for people taking trades exams beginning July 11. According to DSPS, most of the 240 credentials DSPS offers require an exam for licensing.

“We are glad to have our Spanish exams up and running, and I appreciate the work our team has done to allow Wisconsin workers who speak Spanish to take their exams, complete their license applications, and enter or advance in their chosen fields,” DSPS Secretary-Designee Dan Hereth said. “We’ve been working hard on improvements that make it easier and more efficient to participate in our credentialing process.”

According to DSPS, the department administers most trades exams, such as plumbing or welding, though many professions use third-party partners to offer tests, it said.

“DSPS plays a critical role in ensuring valued members of our workforce meet the standards set by Wisconsin law. Making our trades exams available in Spanish directly invests in growing Wisconsin’s workforce by providing another option for people who are becoming certified in our trades,” Hereth said.

A list of trades professions licensed by DSPS is available on the DSPS website. Each profession has its own application form. Applicants can request a Spanish language examination by checking a box on the application form.

Information about scheduling an exam can be found here.

