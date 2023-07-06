Wisconsin State Patrol to plan aerial traffic enforcement along I-39/90 this week

Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is set to watch traffic from the air in Dane County this week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

The State Patrol plans to use aerial enforcement over I-39/90 in Dane County this Thursday.

Troopers will also monitor traffic from the sky over I-94 in St. Croix County on Thursday and over I-94 in Kenosha County on Friday.

According to WisDOT, it is easier to monitor speeders and aggressive drivers from the air. Pilots who spot violations communicate with units on the ground to conduct traffic stops.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Fireworks generic
Find your area Fourth of July fireworks show
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County
Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin

Latest News

Cleanup continues after train derails in Reeseville
Dodge County train derailment cause unknown
Dodge County train derailment cause unknown
Vehicle pulled from Rock River
WisDOT focuses on reckless driving prevention as new law toughens penalties