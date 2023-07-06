Wisconsin State Patrol to plan aerial traffic enforcement along I-39/90 this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is set to watch traffic from the air in Dane County this week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

The State Patrol plans to use aerial enforcement over I-39/90 in Dane County this Thursday.

Troopers will also monitor traffic from the sky over I-94 in St. Croix County on Thursday and over I-94 in Kenosha County on Friday.

According to WisDOT, it is easier to monitor speeders and aggressive drivers from the air. Pilots who spot violations communicate with units on the ground to conduct traffic stops.

