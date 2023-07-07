Average income taxes in Wisconsin to go down $3 a month under cut signed by Evers

(FILE)
(FILE)(Canva)
By Scott Bauer
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Income taxes in Wisconsin will go down an average of $3 a month under the greatly reduced tax cut Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed into law after rejecting a much larger cut that Republicans wanted, an analysis released Friday shows.

The average tax cut under the income tax cut as signed by Evers on Wednesday is $36, or just under 1% of the total net tax owed, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. Under the GOP plan as passed by the Legislature, taxes would have been cut an average of $573 or just over 15%.

Evers and Democrats said the GOP tax cut benefitted the wealthy at the expense of the middle class.

Under the Republican plan, households earning between $60,000 and $70,000 a year — roughly the median in Wisconsin — would have seen a $249 tax cut. Under the law as signed by Evers, their cut will be $44.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he wants to override the veto, but that is highly unlikely to happen because Democrats in the Assembly would have to break ranks to vote with the GOP. Vos has also said Republicans may introduce another tax cut proposal later this year.

Evers vetoed a reduction in rates for individuals earning more than $27,630 and couples filing jointly who make more than $36,840. That left a tax cut only for taxable income up to those levels, or just $175 million out of the original $3.5 billion Republican plan over the next two years.

Those earning between $30,000 and $40,000 will see the largest percentage reduction of 3.4%, or $24 under the tax cut Evers signed. The roughly 7,600 people earning more than $1 million a year will have the smallest percentage cut, at less than 0.1%, worth just $2 a month, or $24.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Fireworks generic
Find your area Fourth of July fireworks show
One dead in crash on Highway 12
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle driver dead, passenger critically injured after crash in Arlington

Latest News

A Janesville home was struck by a truck that was fleeing from police on July 7, 2023, according...
JPD: Truck crashes into Janesville home during police chase
Culver's unveils its new Signature Sauce.
Culver’s unveils its “Signature Sauce” and you can try it now
Wisconsin woman charged with pocketing Honor Flight donations
Burgers on the Bay returns to Monona Bay for the summer.
Burgers on the Bay returns to Monona Bay for the summer