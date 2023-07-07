Burgers on the Bay returns to Monona Bay for the summer

By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of Madison’s newest traditions is returning to Monona Bay for the summer.

Burgers on the Bay takes place every Friday evening through September 1st. People are able to paddle out to the burger barge, listen to live music and, of course, grab a burger.

Different modes of water transportation are available for rent from single to tandem kayaks, stand up paddle boards, canoes and paddle boats.

Burgers are available from 5 to 8 p.m. Live music starts at 6:30 p.m. and the last boat must be in by 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are required and can be found here.

