Concerts on the Square kicks off 40th season

Thursday's show marked the beginning of Concerts on the Square's 40th season.
Thursday's show marked the beginning of Concerts on the Square's 40th season.(NBC15)
By Tyler Peters
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Concerts on the Square held its first show of the summer Thursday to officially begin its 40th season.

The show had been postponed and canceled multiple times due to weather.

Concert attendee Karen Pollack said she’s been attending concerts on the square for the last 25 years.

“We’ve done this for a long, long time,” Pollack said. “One of my friends and I have done this on and off for that whole time. We started going when she had grandchildren that were literally in fifth and sixth grade, and now, they are in their late 20s.”

Despite the cancellations and postponements, Pollack said it was still worth the wait.

“I don’t think anybody in the great state of Wisconsin is used to cancellations because of air quality, but it sure is appreciated because we wouldn’t want anything to happen to anyone and anybody to be uncomfortable during the concert,” Pollack said.

Thursday’s show featured a beautiful Wisconsin summer night.

“This is the best weather we’ve had all summer, so I think it was meant to be,” concert attendee Andrew Halbach said.

For Halbach, attending concerts on the square for the last decade has lead to many new friendships.

“I’m a rookie, I’ve only come ten years,” Halbach said. “Sometimes I didn’t know I had all these friends. I just hadn’t met them yet.”

Concerts on the Square will be held Wednesday nights for the next four weeks.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Fireworks generic
Find your area Fourth of July fireworks show
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County
One dead in crash on Highway 12
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle driver dead, passenger critically injured after crash in Arlington

Latest News

Madison could host this year’s International Gay Rugby North American Cup
21-year-old Fitchburg man arrested after high-speed chase through Dane Co.
Madison By Bike: Destination Madison launches digital passport program for cyclists
Construction resumes on US Hwy 18/151
Construction resumes on US Hwy 18/151 impacting traffic until November