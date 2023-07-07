Concerts on the Square kicks off 40th season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Concerts on the Square held its first show of the summer Thursday to officially begin its 40th season.

The show had been postponed and canceled multiple times due to weather.

Concert attendee Karen Pollack said she’s been attending concerts on the square for the last 25 years.

“We’ve done this for a long, long time,” Pollack said. “One of my friends and I have done this on and off for that whole time. We started going when she had grandchildren that were literally in fifth and sixth grade, and now, they are in their late 20s.”

Despite the cancellations and postponements, Pollack said it was still worth the wait.

“I don’t think anybody in the great state of Wisconsin is used to cancellations because of air quality, but it sure is appreciated because we wouldn’t want anything to happen to anyone and anybody to be uncomfortable during the concert,” Pollack said.

Thursday’s show featured a beautiful Wisconsin summer night.

“This is the best weather we’ve had all summer, so I think it was meant to be,” concert attendee Andrew Halbach said.

For Halbach, attending concerts on the square for the last decade has lead to many new friendships.

“I’m a rookie, I’ve only come ten years,” Halbach said. “Sometimes I didn’t know I had all these friends. I just hadn’t met them yet.”

Concerts on the Square will be held Wednesday nights for the next four weeks.

