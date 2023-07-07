Father shoots, kills son’s horse during argument, deputies say

John Victor Russell, 75, was charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony animal cruelty causing the death of an animal.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was arrested for killing a horse on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a property for an argument involving gunfire.

When deputies arrived, several people on the property told them there was a dispute between a father and a son.

The fight led to the father shooting and killing the horse that his son had been riding, deputies said.

The father, identified as 75-year-old John Victor Russell, was charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony animal cruelty causing the death of an animal.

Russell was jailed on a $90,000 bond. His court date is scheduled for July 19.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

