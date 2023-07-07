JPD: Truck crashes into Janesville home during police chase

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A chase that began when a driver crashed into another vehicle and then drove off ended when the full-size pickup truck smashed into a home, the Janesville Police Department (JPD) reported late Thursday night.

According to the JPD statement, the chase began after the truck hit a vehicle at the intersection of Delevan Drive and Beloit Avenue. After the collision, authorities were on the lookout for a red Ford F-150 with front end damage. After it was seen once, another officer spotted the truck on Pontiac Drive, but the suspect refused to stop.

Because the driver had already been involved in a wreck, the officer began chasing him because police were worried he was a danger to the community. As the truck came upon the T-intersection where Claremont Drive meets Lucerne Drive, the driver could not make the corner, the police department continued, and he crashed into a house where at least one person was inside the home.

After the collision, the police department was able to take the man into custody. They determined he was intoxicated, JPD stated. He was booked into the Rock Co. jail on four counts of recklessly endangering safety and what would be his fourth OWI, among other counts.

The police department and a building inspector checked out the home to determine if it was still safe, police noted. JPD added that the Wisconsin State Patrol has been called in to investigate the crash that left the truck in the home.

