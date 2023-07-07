Light Rain To Start Weekend

Light Rain Totals

Most Of Weekend Dry

Hot To Start Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After a beautiful end to the week, it looks like we start the weekend off with some active weather. Fortunately, it doesn’t look to be a weekend washout with the second half of Saturday and all of Sunday being sunny and dry. This will be the start of a more active pattern with several disturbances moving through over the next 7-10 days. Right now, the wet days appear to favor Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. Temperatures will warm well into the 80s for next week with a general increase in humidity. We do need the moisture, so this is great news for southern Wisconsin.

What’s Coming Up...

Clouds return this evening with scattered showers developing as we head into tonight. Lows around 60 degrees with a light westerly wind. Scattered showers and storms for the first half of Saturday. Decreasing cloud during the afternoon with highs on either side of 80 degrees. Light northeasterly winds. Mostly clear Saturday night with lows into the upper 50s. Mostly sunny Sunday with light westerly winds. Clear Sunday night with lows around 60 degrees.

Looking Ahead...

We start next week with hot conditions. Sunshine with temperatures near 90 degrees. This will fuel a good chance of storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. A break from the storms Thursday before another chance of active weather Friday. Right now, there doesn’t appear to be much chance of severe weather, but we will keep an eye on it.

