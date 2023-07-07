Madison could host this year’s International Gay Rugby North American Cup

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison has been named as a finalist and could host the International Gay Rugby North American Cup in 2025.

The Madison Minotaurs Rugby Club and the Madison Area Sports Commission teamed up to try and bring the tournament to Madison. Destination Madison said Madison has one of the best rugby complexes in the U.S. and has a community and government committed to LGBTQ+ rights.

“The Madison Common Council recently unanimously declared the city is a Transgender and Non-Binary Sanctuary City, following a similar move by the Dane County Board of Supervisors. With one of the few Pride Crosswalks in the U.S. and dozens of LGBTQ+ owned-businesses and organizations, tournament players will feel welcomed and wanted,” Destination Madison said in a release.

City officials say the tournament could attract as many as 30 teams from Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., and could be one of the biggest rugby tournaments to be held in Madison.

“As a former rugby player, I’m excited by the possibility that Madison is a finalist host this prestigious tournament,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, the second female and the first out LGBTQ person to serve as mayor of Madison said. “Our community will not only welcome these players, but many locals will be on the sidelines cheering for them throughout the tournament.

A winner will be selected by participating clubs and is expected to be announced in mid-July.

