More than 1,700 without power on Madison’s southwest side

power outage(MGN Online)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 1,700 people are without power on Madison’s southwest side, according to Alliant Energy.

The Alliant Energy Outage Map indicated the outage started around 3:50 p.m. Friday and a crew was assigned to respond. A spokesperson for the energy company said crews reported there was a broken cross arm on one of the utility poles. Crews did not provide information on how the pole broke.

Power is expected to be restored around 6 p.m. Friday.

NBC15 has reached out to Alliant Energy to determine to cause of the outage.

