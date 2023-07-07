Weekend Forecast

Highs near 80 over the next couple of days

Very Little If Any Rain Through the Weekend

Warmer Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather around here today and through much of the weekend. This area of high pressure will bring sunshine and pleasant conditions for today. Highs will be near the 80 degree mark this afternoon with comfortable humidity.

What’s Coming Up...

A cold front will sweep through the region overnight. This front will kick up a few scattered showers. There is a slight chance of a lingering shower into Saturday morning. Any precipitation after daybreak Saturday will be very light and spotty. High pressure will then take over for the remainder of the weekend. Sunshine is expected to return though the late morning and afternoon.

Sunshine will continue for Sunday and Monday as well with the next chances of rain arriving on Tuesday of next week. Temperatures will also turn warmer next week. Sunday’s highs will reach the middle 80s, but by Monday highs are expected to be around 90 degrees. A few more showers will be possible through the middle of next week.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Increasing cloudiness. High: 80. Wind: Light NW.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low: 61. Wind: S 5.

Saturday: Slight chance of a shower early, then mostly sunny. High: 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 84.

