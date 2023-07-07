Wisconsin man sentenced for hiding ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ General Lee replica

A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office reported.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wisc. (WMTV) – It’s bright orange, weighs more than one-and-a-half tons, and has a giant ‘01′ painted on each side. Still, a Minocqua man tried hiding it after declaring bankruptcy, federal prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bruce Polczynski was sentenced Thursday for lying to the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee about his replica of the General Lee, the 1969 Dodge Charger made famous in the Dukes of Hazzard.

Polczynski, 57, was also accused of hiding a 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, which would have been a year off and similar to model used in the film Smokey and the Bandit 2, although the statement from the Attorney General’s Office did not make the movie connection or indicate if the car was black.

Judge James Peterson sentenced Polczynski to three years of probation and fined him $1,000, calling it a “just sentence” because of the defendant’s health and financial circumstances. Peterson, however, added he would consider prison in other cases as a warning to other people who would consider trying to conceal assets after declaring bankruptcy.

U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said it did not take long for investigators to realize that Polczynski was hiding the cars. He noted that after seizing them, the vehicles soon found and have been sold off.

