65th Art Fair on the Square brings tens of thousands to Madison’s Capitol Square

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Art Fair on the Square, a 65 year tradition bringing artists and visitors from all across the country, is happening on Madison’s Capitol Square this weekend.

The fair, featuring art, food stands, and live music, has served as the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s largest and longest running fundraiser. According to Director of Communications Marni McEntee, proceeds from the event ensure tickets to the museum are always free.

This year’s fair is featuring nearly 500 artists this year, some who have been coming for many years.

“I love the city of Madison. When I was driving in yesterday, I was like ‘Oh, this city is so fun.’ There’s just good energy here and yeah, I just love it,” this year’s featured artist Greta Sandquist said. “I love anything that supports the arts, of being apart of something that goes back to the museum and is such a good opportunity for people to come out in the community and enjoy the art and buy the art, it’s just a great, fun time.”

For other artists like Kim Russell, it’s been decades.

“My husband and I started as woodworkers back before 1980 and sold at the show, sold at the Art Fair on the Square. In fact, first time we were to Madison was to do Art Fair on the Square and we fell in love with Madison.” “When I do choose to do a show, as I said you can’t count on sales, so I want to feel like I’m going to have a good time no matter what happens with sales and this is a show for that and such a great city to be in,” Russell said.

McEntee said organizers saw a robust crowd Saturday. Executive Director of Madison’s Central Business Improvement District Matt Tramel says area businesses also benefit from the increased foot traffic.

“By all indications now, we’re really having a great turnout and we’ll find out later from the artists too, and the vendors on how they did. It’s a really nice boost for the local economy,” McEntee said.

The fair will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found here: https://www.mmoca.org/event/art-fair-on-the-square/.

