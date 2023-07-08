Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. teen who may be headed to Alabama

Jocelyn Jacobs (L) is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn (R).
Jocelyn Jacobs (L) is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn (R).(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray Media
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be headed to Alabama.

Pembroke police say Jocelyn Jacobs, 15, is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn, 37.

The two are said to be in a white Ford Explorer with Alabama tag number 725BK1. The vehicle is described as chrome silver trim on the rear displaying “EXPLORER.”

Jacobs has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′2″ and weighs 135 lbs. She was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and blue sweatpants with the lettering Pink down the left leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 733-9569.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
One dead in crash on Highway 12
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle driver dead, passenger critically injured after crash in Arlington

Latest News

Middleton man robbed by men he met online
A 47-year-old man has died in a crash involving a golf cart and a tractor-trailer, according to...
Man dies in golf cart after being struck by tractor-trailer, authorities say
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the second inning of a...
Senga, Cobb, Kimbrel, Burnes and López added to rosters for Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game
Mineral Point Opera House 2023-24 season announced, includes Charlie Berens