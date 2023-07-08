Chase results in at least five-car crash in downtown Madison

Police say at least one person fled the scene
The situation started in the Village of Maple Bluff and resulted in a crash on E Johnson St,...
The situation started in the Village of Maple Bluff and resulted in a crash on E Johnson St, Madison.(MGN)
By Philomena Lindquist
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says at least five cars were involved in a crash near East Johnson Street early Monday morning.

They confirm the crash was the result of an agency pursuit that originated in the Village of Maple Bluff, but that the agency involved was not MPD.

A section of E Johnson Street was blocked off near the intersection of E Johnson and Fordem Avenue.

Officials say three ambulances responded to the scene and at least one took one or more people to the hospital with injuries. MPD confirmed that at least one person fled the scene of the crash.

Monona and Madison Police assisted Maple Bluff Police Department on the scene.

Madison Police say the cause of the crash is not yet known.

As of 4:30 Saturday morning, the scene was mostly clear.

