Dane County Deputy attacked by inmate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County inmate was attacked Friday night during an interview with a City-County Building Jail inmate, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy was interviewing the man on the 6th floor of the jail when he attacked them, police said.

The sheriff’s office claimed the man tried to “take control” of the deputy and was using a makeshift weapon.

Another deputy came to help, and the two restrained the attacker and put him in a segregation cell, officials recounted.

The deputies were treated for minor injuries and additional charges are pending for the inmate.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.