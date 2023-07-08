Dane County Deputy attacked by inmate

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County inmate was attacked Friday night during an interview with a City-County Building Jail inmate, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy was interviewing the man on the 6th floor of the jail when he attacked them, police said.

The sheriff’s office claimed the man tried to “take control” of the deputy and was using a makeshift weapon.

Another deputy came to help, and the two restrained the attacker and put him in a segregation cell, officials recounted.

The deputies were treated for minor injuries and additional charges are pending for the inmate.

Monona and Madison police assisted Maple Bluff Police Department on the scene.
Chase results in at least five-car crash in downtown Madison
