FDA grants full approval for drug aiming to slow progression of Alzheimer’s

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi.

It’s a landmark decision for the first medicine proven to slow the course of the memory-robbing disease.

Full approval prompts the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services to change how it covers the drug, broadening access for up to about a million people with early onset Alzheimer’s.

UW School of Medicine and Public Health Professor of Medicine Dr. Cynthia Carlsson said the drugs aim to reduce the negative affects of amyloid build up in the brain.

“People who are eligible for this drug will be people with mild cognitive impairment in more of the milder stages of dementia,” Dr. Carlsson said.

Leqembi got accelerated approval in January, but it hasn’t been widely used because of an earlier coverage decision by CMS, which provides insurance for many elderly Alzheimer’s patients through Medicare.

Without insurance, it costs more than $26k per year.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Fireworks generic
Find your area Fourth of July fireworks show
One dead in crash on Highway 12
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle driver dead, passenger critically injured after crash in Arlington

Latest News

‘As random and dangerous as it can be:’ Family shaken up after truck crashes into bedroom
Judge rules that lawsuit challenging Wisconsin abortion ban can continue
On the Road in Iowa County
On the Road heads to Dodgeville
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released images of a car reported stolen in 1993 and pulled from...
New pics show mud-caked car pulled from Rock River 30 years after being stolen