FDA grants full approval for drug aiming to slow progression of Alzheimer’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi.

It’s a landmark decision for the first medicine proven to slow the course of the memory-robbing disease.

Full approval prompts the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services to change how it covers the drug, broadening access for up to about a million people with early onset Alzheimer’s.

UW School of Medicine and Public Health Professor of Medicine Dr. Cynthia Carlsson said the drugs aim to reduce the negative affects of amyloid build up in the brain.

“People who are eligible for this drug will be people with mild cognitive impairment in more of the milder stages of dementia,” Dr. Carlsson said.

Leqembi got accelerated approval in January, but it hasn’t been widely used because of an earlier coverage decision by CMS, which provides insurance for many elderly Alzheimer’s patients through Medicare.

Without insurance, it costs more than $26k per year.

