Great outdoor weather this weekend

Comfortable today

Back to 90s by Monday

Rain chances later in the week

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some light rain moved through yesterday evening and lingered through the overnight hours. Rain clouds will continue to clear and we’ll have a comfortable weekend ahead.

What’s Coming Up...

Skies will gradually clear through this morning and afternoon. High temperatures will stay a bit cooler than average in the upper 70s and low 80s and dew points will stay in the comfortable range.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with low temperatures in the upper 50s. Winds will be very light out of the north.

The second half of the weekend will be warmer with highs reaching the low to mid-80s on Sunday afternoon. Humidity levels will still be very low thanks to light northerly winds and skies will be mainly sunny through the day.

Looking Ahead...

Then the heat is back on to kick off the workweek. Temperatures will climb near 90° on Monday thanks to a southerly shift in the winds. The good news is that dew points will still be comfortable on Monday, but will be more uncomfortable by Wednesday.

Wednesday is our best rain chance of the week, though a few showers could sneak in on Tuesday. Scattered storms and showers look likely on Wednesday. Some additional activity could last into Thursday and part of Friday if we’re lucky.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.