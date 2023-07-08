‘I couldn’t be more grateful:’ Honorably discharged Wisconsin veteran gifted new car

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A veteran in Wisconsin just received a gift that will help improve his life in a major way: A new, payment-free car.

Former U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Tyler Whiting is a Wisconsin native and third-generation marine. On Friday, Whiting was presented with the car, a gift from the Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Transportation for Heroes program in collaboration with Wells Fargo and Kayser Automotive Group,

Whiting said the new car will help him exponentially in his day-to-day life, including getting to his VA appointments.

Whiting joined the military in 2003 and was deployed to Iraq in 2004 and 2005. He was honorably discharged in 2007.

This is the first car the Military Warriors Support Foundation has Given Away in Wisconsin.

“I couldn’t be more grateful,” Whiting said. “I hope many more veterans get the opportunity.”

