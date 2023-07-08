Local Foods, Global Flavors: Dane Co. Farmers’ Market launches first cookbook

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first Dane County Farmers’ Market Cookbook was released on Saturday.

The Dane County Farmers’ Market Cookbook: Local Foods, Global Flavors features over 125 recipes from the DCFM community from shoppers to vendors, chefs, volunteers and staff.

“This book was to encourage people to take full advantage of the DCFM and what people offer here,” author Terese Allen said. “We also wanted to celebrate this community. So in order to do that we said ‘let’s have a theme that’s about local foods with a global spin.’ So they are actually internationally-focused recipes using all of the many products and produce that’s at the market.”

Wisconsin-based author Terese Allen was signing copies of the cookbook at the farmers’ market on Saturday at Breese Stevens Field in Madison.

“It’s just a great feeling,” she said. “For those of us who are regulars and also for the people who are newcomers, it’s a place that you can walk into and feel very welcome. Everybody loves good, fresh food, right? It feels celebratory; That’s what the book was supposed to be about was celebrating that feeling of the local community together.”

Allen said recipes have been collected and edited over the last 18 months.

“I think people think of Wisconsin cooking maybe as a little bit plain jane and this book and this market totally belies that myth,” she said.

The cookbook can be purchased at the Dane Co. Farmers’ Market every Saturday for the rest of the season. It will also be in bookstores and can be bought directly from the publisher, Little Creek Press, in Mineral Point.

