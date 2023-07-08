Man dies in golf cart after being struck by tractor-trailer, authorities say

A 47-year-old man has died in a crash involving a golf cart and a tractor-trailer, according to authorities. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a person is dead after a tractor-trailer and a golf cart crashed.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Friday afternoon on Highway 19 near the Conway area.

Authorities said the driver of the golf cart was attempting to drive east on Adrian Highway to cross Highway 19 when a tractor-trailer struck the cart.

The driver of the golf cart died at the scene, the highway patrol said. The driver was identified by the Horry County coroner’s office as 47-year-old Jason Cook.

Authorities did not immediately identify the driver of the tractor-trailer but said that person was uninjured.

Roads were closed at the scene of the crash for about three hours.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
One dead in crash on Highway 12
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle driver dead, passenger critically injured after crash in Arlington

Latest News

Middleton man robbed by men he met online
Jocelyn Jacobs (L) is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn (R).
Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. teen who may be headed to Alabama
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the second inning of a...
Senga, Cobb, Kimbrel, Burnes and López added to rosters for Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game
Mineral Point Opera House 2023-24 season announced, includes Charlie Berens