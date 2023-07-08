Middleton man robbed by men he met online

Police are looking for suspects
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department is looking into a strong armed robbery that happened off of Century Avenue.

Police say the victim arranged to meet the two male suspects who he had recently met online. The victim says they proceeded to attack him and steal his phone and backpack.

The two were last seen running east toward Hwy Q.

One suspect is described as a young Black man with black pants and a red shirt. The second is described as a young hispanic male wearing maroon sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should contact Middleton Police at (608) 824-7300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

