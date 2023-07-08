Mineral Point Opera House 2023-24 season announced, includes Charlie Berens

(WMTV)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s something for everyone at the Mineral Point Opera House this year, as they announced their lineup for the 2023-24 season Wednesday.

The schedule features many local artists ranging from musicians to comedians. Laugh about cheese curds and accents with Charlie Berens Oct. 1, see a local film at the Driftless Film Festival Oct. 31-Nov. 5, or catch a performance from the oldest acapella group at UW-Madison – the MadHatters – Feb. 17.

The opera house is also beginning its new membership drive, “Friends of the MPOH.” Supporters get benefits like early tickets and photo opportunities with performers, organizers explained.

Tickets for the new season will go on sale on July 24, but organizers say friends of the opera house can buy tickets beginning July 10.

For a full schedule and tickets for all events, visit tickets.mpoh.org.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
One dead in crash on Highway 12
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle driver dead, passenger critically injured after crash in Arlington

Latest News

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the...
Wiemer, Adames, Burnes carry Brewers to 7-3 win over NL Central-leading Reds
Dane County Deputy attacked by inmate
The Dane County Farmers' Market launched its first cookbook on Saturday at Breese Stevens Field.
Local Foods, Global Flavors: Dane Co. Farmers’ Market launches first cookbook