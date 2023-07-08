Mineral Point Opera House 2023-24 season announced, includes Charlie Berens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s something for everyone at the Mineral Point Opera House this year, as they announced their lineup for the 2023-24 season Wednesday.

The schedule features many local artists ranging from musicians to comedians. Laugh about cheese curds and accents with Charlie Berens Oct. 1, see a local film at the Driftless Film Festival Oct. 31-Nov. 5, or catch a performance from the oldest acapella group at UW-Madison – the MadHatters – Feb. 17.

The opera house is also beginning its new membership drive, “Friends of the MPOH.” Supporters get benefits like early tickets and photo opportunities with performers, organizers explained.

Tickets for the new season will go on sale on July 24, but organizers say friends of the opera house can buy tickets beginning July 10.

For a full schedule and tickets for all events, visit tickets.mpoh.org.

