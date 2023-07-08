One arrested in crash that slowed down John Nolen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash slowed down traffic on John Nolen Drive Saturday morning.

An NBC15 reporter saw the crashed vehicles near the intersection of Williamson Street and John Nolen with a large first responder presence.

Madison police say three vehicles were involved in the crash and one person was arrested for OWI.

At least one person was hurt as a result of the accident, MPD added.

The road has been cleared and traffic is no longer slowed, according to police.

