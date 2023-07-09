10-year-old girl found dead in Rockford Saturday afternoon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are looking for answers Saturday night after a 10-year-old girl was found dead in Rockford Saturday afternoon.

It started around 2 p.m. in the 1200 block of 9th Ave in Rockford when police tweeted about a large police presence in the area. Then around 9:40 p.m. police say they are conducting a murder investigation after they found a 10-year-old girl dead at the 9th Ave. location.

Rockford police say they are talking to a person of interest.

