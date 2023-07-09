90s return to start the workweek

Mid-80s & sunny today

Hot Monday, with storms overnight

Best rain chance: Wednesday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ll finish out the weekend on a nice summery note, and then brace for more heat to kick off the workweek. Thankfully the really hot temperatures will only last for one day, and then rain chances will become the focus through the midpart of the week.

What’s Coming Up...

High pressure that’s moving in from the southwest will keep our skies mostly clear today, aside from a few fair-weather clouds during the afternoon. High temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday, reaching the mid-80s in most communities.

Skies will remain clear overnight. Temperatures will dip to the upper 50s and lower 60s by the early morning.

Despite the comfortable start on Monday, temperatures will climb quickly. We’ll be in the mid-80s by noon, reaching the lower 90s by the later afternoon. The saving grace for tomorrow will be that humidity levels will remain low, meaning heat indices won’t be much higher than the actual air temperature.

Looking Ahead...

A cold front will swing in from the north Monday night, likely sparking up a few storms and showers as it does. Some of this may linger into the early hours of Tuesday before the skies begin to clear.

Wednesday remains our best chance for rain this week as a weather-maker moves in out of the Pacific Northwest. Due to the clouds and rain, temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday but humidity levels will be noticeably higher. Temperatures will return to the 80s through the end of the week.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.