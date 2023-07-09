Car catches fire on I-39

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrols said a car that caught fire on the side of the highway on I-39/90 Sunday.

Viewers sent in pictures of the fire.

A car caught fire for about half an hour on the side of I-39/90.
A car caught fire for about half an hour on the side of I-39/90.(Dena Gedko)

Officials say the driver, who was the only one in the car, was not injured.

WSP is not sure how the fire started, but they say it has been extinguished.

Lanes were closed for a mile around the incident, but all lanes have been reopened.

