Child from Fond du Lac falls into bonfire, taken to UW Madison via Flight For Life

Flight for Life (file photo)
Flight for Life (file photo)(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond Du Lac Fire Rescue says a child had to be taken to a hospital via flight for life after falling into a bonfire and suffering burns Saturday night.

Officials say it happened along Vermont Street, at around 10:00 p.m.

The child was first taken to St. Agnes hospital, before being transported to a UW-Madison hospital in a Flight For Life helicopter.

The victim’s age, gender, and condition are unknown right now.

WBAY has reached out to Fond du Lac Police for more information. As soon as more details become available, we will update this article.

