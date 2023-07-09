Hot & Humid Start To Week

Heat & Humidity Return

Several Storm Chances

Some Could Be Strong

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a beautiful end to the weekend, we are gearing up for some chances in the week ahead. We will start the week off with hot and humid conditions that push temperatures to around 90 degrees. This will fuel an approaching cold front Tuesday and Wednesday with rounds of storms likely. Temperatures briefly cool down and calm down by midweek before another storm system arrives for the end of the week and weekend. This will bring additional rain chances to the area. While no organized severe weather is expected at this time, there could be an isolated strong or severe storm at any point. We will keep an eye on it in case it becomes more likely.

What’s Coming Up...

Clear and pleasant tonight. Lows into the lower 60s with a light southwesterly wind. Mostly sunny with increasing afternoon clouds on Monday. Hot and humid with highs around 90 degrees. A line of storms is likely Monday night into Tuesday. Overnight lows into the middle 60s. Some storms could be on the strong side with heavy rainfall.

Looking Ahead...

While not a washout, periods or rounds of storms will be around Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will go from the 80s into the 70s. Calmer conditions should return for Thursday with sunshine. Storms become more likely again for the end of the week with highs remaining into the middle 80s.

