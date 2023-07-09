Northwoods League umpire dies in crash, Madison Mallards game postponed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Mallards Sunday evening game has been rescheduled after an umpire with the Northwoods League died in a car crash.

In a press release Sunday, the Madison Mallards said Northwoods League Umpire Conor McKenzie passed away in a car accident while traveling to the Mallards’ home game against the Wausau Woodchucks.

McKenzie was traveling with two other umpires who are both in stable condition, the Madison Mallards said.

“Conor was an exceptional umpire and an even better person,” Northwoods League Chairman Dick Radatz, Jr. said. “His dedication to the game was unparalleled, and his loss is deeply felt throughout our league.”

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, August 1 at 6:05 p.m. Tickets for today’s game can still be used for the rescheduled game.

